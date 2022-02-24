Social media user and hairstylist @theskyenicole shared a post of herself with her new wheels on Instagram

@theskyenicole posted a few snaps of herself and her beautiful white Mercedes-Benz along with a short recap of her journey

The car was named 'DeuceDeuce' and is completely custom-designed a project that was started in 2021

Instagram user @theskyenicole (Skye) couldn't resist bragging on social media and South Africans don't blame her. The hairstylist finally got her hands on her very own Mercedes-Benz which she had been custom designing since 2021.

Skye posted a few pictures of the beautiful white car, which she named 'DeuceDeuce', on her Instagram with herself posing in front of it.

A recent follow-up post allowed South Africans to see that the fruits of her labour has paid off with the car still going strong months later. The post inspired Saffas and they expressed their support in the comments section.

This stunning woman shared her story of working hard to purchase her dream Mercedes-Benz. Image: @theskyenicole

Read Skye's story below:

Skye shared a more recent post of her sleek whip to the TL

Netizens congratulate Skye on her amazing accomplishments

@twinkleluxskincare said:

"Pop yo ish Skye!! I love it."

@sweet_facebrit wrote:

"Leaving no crumbs!"

@theecsm commented:

"Material Girl."

@teyyonceee responded with:

"You are unstoppable you hear me."

"Forever grateful": Fabulous young lady celebrates treating herself to a speedy new ride

In more news about stunning women and their cars, Briefly News previously reported that @nny___ on Instagram treated her followers to a series of images of her stunning new car. The beautiful young woman purchased a Kia K5 GT Line in celebration of her hard work throughout 2021.

She wore a matching grey ensemble as she excitedly posed in front of her new whip. She looked breathtaking next to the big red bow on her brand new ride. The young woman made sure to thank God in her caption.

Nylar spoke about the type of car and the work she put in to get where she is today:

"2022 Kia K5 GT Line. A gift to myself… Busted my a** off all of 2021 for this. It wasn’t easy but it was so worth it. Thank You God!!! Forever grateful. #Rambo."

