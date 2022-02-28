A Mzansi woman recently became a doctor and she couldn't believe the moment had finally arrived

Having faced many struggles along the road, @mofumahali_ is grateful to have reached the finish line

People showered the young female doctor with praise, thanking her for giving herself to helping others

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Having had to fight many battles, this inspiring woman knows the growth that comes from them if you just push through. Being able to call herself a doctor is a moment she thought would never happen.

Social media user @mofumahali_ could not be more grateful to have qualified as a medical doctor. (Image: Instagram / @mofumahali_)

Source: Instagram

While many people see struggles as failures and tend to give up, it is in those moments where one needs to push harder than ever before. Social media user @mofumahali_ took to her Instagram page to share her disbelief in the fact that she is a whole entire doctor.

Having had to face endless battles, @mofumahali_ was sure, at times, that she would never reach the finish line. Completing her qualification, the inspiring young woman shared how these hard moments are the ones that shaped her and became the stepping stones on which she stood to reach her goals.

“I didn’t always think I would see the day come where I would be a graduate and a doctor.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“I thank God for the battles I’ve fought because every victory and loss brought me to where I am now. I now know that this journey is where I am supposed to be.

“ . 4:14

“- Dr Neo Mahlatsi, MBChB (UCT) ✨”

The people of Mzansi shower the doctor with messages of congratulations and thanks

@karanga_emporium said:

“Ah. A fellow alumni! Congratulations! It’s a long journey but graduation feels so worth it when you reach the end. I never thought OMB could look so beautiful. What a stunning shot. Internship is a rough rodeo that won’t stop, actually it all is but being a doctor is a great honour. You’re going to be great. I found that wearing my comfortable tailored antimicrobial scrubs helped me get through the day to day grind and calls. You can only give your best when you feel your best ☺️✨”

@amogelangkgomo said:

“Just perhaps nana. Let yet another brown-seed be validated.”

@lee_matsiliso said:

“Congratulations baby ”

@mamosa.nthabiseng.mohoto said:

“Omgsh!! Congratulations!!❤️ Watching you go through all this has been soooo encouraging, I don’t think you understand. Thanks for not giving up.”

“It takes a village”: Man graduates as doctor, pays tribute to his people in heartfelt post

In related news, Briefly News reported that a local graduate had Mzansi touched after paying tribute to his culture on graduation day and the large community that raised him. The newly qualified doctor is a true believer in the spirit of Ubuntu, attributing all his success to the many lives that have crossed paths with his own.

Heading online, popular student forum @VasityWorld shared the young man's inspirational story. Dr Sibongiseni Mgolozeli wrote:

“It takes a village to raise a child.” - African proverb

“I am, because you are. And you are, because you are.” NgesiXhosa sithi umntu ngumntu ngabantu.

"I am eternally grateful to God, my family, friends, colleagues and everyone who have contributed to this achievement, however small or big," he captioned the touch

Source: Briefly News