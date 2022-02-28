A brave mother who lost her son to cancer eight years ago decided to swim the aQuellé Midmar Mile in his honour

Nadia lost her little boy Hanno to cancer after eight long months of fighting, back in 2014, and has lived every waking moment for him since

Nadia began volunteering for Rainbows and Smiles when Hanno passed, and this is who she swam to raise funds for

Nadia Lewis, a momma from Randburg, Johannesburg came to Kwa-Zulu Natal on the 12th of February 2022 to swim the aQuellé Midmar Mile.

On 19 July 2014, Nadia lost her little boy Hanno to cancer after eight long months of fighting the dreaded disease. It has been a heartbreaking past eight years without her boy but Nadia has done everything to make sure he exists in everything that she does.

In the year that Hanno passed away, Nadia began volunteering for Rainbows and Smiles, a non-profit organisation based in South Africa, which provides emotional, social and financial support to families and caregivers in need when a child of that family is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

The Rainbows and Smiles team and their extraordinary volunteers participate in various fundraising events to support the organisation, which receives no government funding.

To keep Hanno’s memory alive, Team Rainbows, dedicates the Midmar Mile swim in particular to Hanno every year, as he had just learned to swim, 3 months before his untimely death.

This year, for the first time, Nadia got her costume on and trained to swim with the team. She is by no means a sporty person and it has taken her a long time to do this, but she did it for her son.

The amazing woman managed to raise over R35 000.00 for the charity and we are sure she is not going to stop there.

Nadia swam to raise funds for the organization that has helped keep her baby boy’s memory alive.

“Hanno was so young and resilient. Even through treatment he wouldn’t stop playing, running, and jumping. He was, and still is, such an inspiration to me. I can hear him in the back of my mind cheering us on. I want to make him, and his little brother, Hugo, proud,” says Nadia

Almost 1 000 children are diagnosed with cancer in SA every year

The need for cancer awareness is more important now than ever, says Nadia.

“Experts say that around two thirds of cancers remain unreported and untreated because of the socio-economic challenges we face as a country, and the lack of awareness around early cancer detection, particularly in children. This means that many individuals don’t get the help they desperately need in time,” said Nadia.

