A young Mzansi lady was feeling on top of the world when she took ownership of her brand new wheels

Social media user @vuyolwethu_vee_sotenjwa got her degree in civil engineering and now she’s a new car owner too

People showered the graduate with messages of congratulations, some were even inspired by her achievements

While graduating with her degree in civil engineering was a big deal, being able to buy a new set of wheels was the cherry on her chocolate sundae.

Social media user @vuyolwethu_vee_sotenjwa is proud of what she has achieved in the past couple of months; a degree and a new car. Image: Instagram / @vuyolwethu_vee_sotenjwa

Social media user @vuyolwethu_vee_sotenjwa concluded the year 2021 as a graduate and started 2022 as a new car owner. Sis is levelling up and ain’t nobody stopping her.

Taking to her Instagram page, the gorgeous @vuyolwethu_vee_sotenjwa shared some pictures of her new car, thanking God for making it possible.

“Ended off 2021 on a high note by receiving my qualification, now I’m starting off my new year on a HIGHER note baby!!! New car nca emntaneni. God knows how greatful I am to making many great memories in this beast”

Social media peeps congratulated the beaut on her lovely purchase

While the Kia Picanto is no luxury sports car, being able to buy any car as a young graduate is a huge deal. People flooded the comment section, wishing the stunner many safe trips and congratulating her on this notable milestone.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@luna_masikane said:

“Congratulations!”

@rhoda_ma_wande said:

“Congratulations Vuyo, a great start indeed. Moving levels.”

@_mbali.d_ said:

“❤️Ncaw man, congratulations, mama!”

@siyo_kobo said:

“Damn, I’m inspired!”

