An old woman is the toast of Mzansi's digital content community thanks to her keen interest in the art form

Taking to Twitter, @sipho_sphola06 shared snaps of the digitally-savvy senior adding to her memory bank

Impressed Saffas shot straight to the mentions to gush over the incredible post and raise a glass to the active granny

A wisened woman is showing the younger generation of digital content creators how to do it as she serves the heat on SA's bustling timeline.

Deciding to put her mettle on full display, @sipho_sphola06, an excited Twitter user, posted snaps of the old lady – whom he singles out as his grandmother – amassing picturesque scenes for her burgeoning library.

An old lady is seemingly paving the way for younger content creators online. Image: @sipho_sphola06

Source: Twitter

"One thing my grandmother will do is create content," read the caption.

In one candid shot, the gogo is shown getting down on her haunches to take an image that appears to be a stone engraved with late Archbishop Desmond Tutu's names at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

In another photo, the "magriza" is seen sitting at the table and taking another one for the memory banks; a delicious breakfast of poached eggs, bacon, mushrooms and raw tomato.

The legendary seasoned photographer, and her handy old-style phone, caught the hearts and minds of Mzansians as tweeps gushed over the scenes. The tweet had nearly 37 000 likes and 4 400 retweets.

Mzansi raises a glass

Briefly News jumps into the nearly 400 comments to bring readers the most hilarious reactions to the post.

@OBanyini wrote:

"'Molweni bantabam namkelekile kwi channel yam ka Youcube'. Please, gogo deserves a new phone."

@Davidhlo said:

"Not you creating content of your grandma creating content… who’s the content creator now?"

@MojelaNxnx added:

"I believe she doesn't even care about the quality of those pics. It's the memories that she will cherish when she goes through them. Honestly, I admire old people's ways of appreciating things."

