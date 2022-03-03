A woman fulfiled her dream of owning a house and posted pics of it on Instagram, inspiring many peeps

Posed in a beautiful kitchen, the lady imparts words of wisdom that got peeps applauding her for the achievement

She also received messages from admirers who were captivated by her beauty and stunning physique

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young woman by the name Ahna Simone took to Instagram to show off her new crib. She inspired many who flooded her post with applaud.

Ahna captioned two images showing off her kitchen with the words:

"Stand on what you own."

The note of wisdom resonated with many who likened her to a boss.

Ahna posed in the kitchen of her new house that she bought for herself and social media peeps were left inspired. Image: ahna.simone/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Instagram peeps did not only applaud Ahna for the great feat but also revealed how captivating her physique was.

Amazed by the splendour of Anha's kitchen, shadowedby_god said:

"Absolutely beautiful! Congratulations baby! You deserve it."

Inspired by the achievement, alexusfaithhh said:

"soooooo proud of you."

sharygift2 was taken by Ahna's beauty:

"So pretty."

Woman shows off new crib, photo causes a stir as Mzansi notices “campus key”

Proving that 2022 is the year for new houses, Briefly News reported that A young lady named Olebogeng Tlhong (@_oceansgrey) shared a photo of her new crib and peeps did not hold back pointing out that it looked like she was unlocking a student accommodation room.

Social media has been abuzz with excitement and good news recently with many young people sharing their new year accomplishments, such as new cars and homes.

Several peeps have criticised Olebogeng's post, saying that it was not worth showing off the new residence as an achievement. However, some peeps have come to her defence, saying that no one should get to decide what is worthy of being celebrated for another individual.

Source: Briefly News