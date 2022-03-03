A stunning South African woman landed a job at iStore and shared a screenshot of her acceptance email online

Moleboheng revealed in the replies section that she had attended an interview followed by meetings on Zoom before successfully being hired

Cyber citizens are excited that Moleboheng has bagged new employment and showered her with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman named Moleboheng secured the bag after landing a new job. Taking to Twitter, Moleboheng shared a screenshot of an email she received from the company she applied to in pure excitement.

After answering questions under the tweet, Moleboheng revealed that she went for an interview and attended Zoom meetings adding that her new company of employment is iStore. The wonderful news she shared on the TL has created smiles all around.

Social media users have been filling their accounts up with good news as of late as their fellow cyber citizens take time out to join in on celebrating the wins. The world has faced two years in a global pandemic where jobs were scarce and education was difficult; seeing all these wins are definitely a welcomed change.

This beautiful Saffa woman bagged a new job and excitedly shared the news with her followers. Image: @MolebohengMM

Source: Twitter

Take a look at her tweet below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Cyber citizens are celebrating her new employment

@Peace_Hlungwane said:

"Congratulations... Wishing you a very successful journey ahead."

@MacommsKgomo wrote:

"Congratulations. All the best. Give your career opportunity your biggest and best shot!"

@Venturing89 shared:

"Congratulations to you, I wish the same can also happen to me."

@Thulani73373119 responded with:

"To God be the glory... Doors are opening, congratulations!"

@MbheleSisanda tweeted:

"Awww, congratulations. All the best on your new journey."

@nandira_zuri added:

"OMG. Congratulations, I am so happy and proud of you."

A beautiful lady shares stunning pics of herself on her 1st day at work, leaving Mzansi glowing with pride

In more news about peeps securing the bag, Briefly News previously reported that Twitter was left in awe after a lady, who had recently been hired, posted stunning pictures of herself on her first day at work.

The lady who goes by the name Afika Nobaza shared a series of snaps of herself wearing a formal grey dress paired with black heels - looking all kinds of beautiful as she posed. She captioned the post:

"First day at my new job - 01 March 2022."

She pointed out the fact that she started the month on a high. After having posted the pictures on Twitter, peeps soon flooded Afika with messages of applaud, not only for having been hired but for achieving employment soon after her birthday.

Source: Briefly News