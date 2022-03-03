The war that is currently taking place in Ukraine after Russia invaded has left the world feeling many different emotions

Women and children are suffering, and Briefly News reached out to readers to gather messages of support

One follower highlighted the strength of Mzansi women during apartheid and told Ukrainian women that they are stronger than they know

The war happening in Ukraine has left many feeling heavy. Seeing the mothers and children fearing for their lives hits home hard for many.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had major effects on the people of Ukraine. Image: Getty Images

Some parents have had to part with their young children as a means of putting their safety first. Mothers have given birth in bunkers with bombs going off. Many fragile babies have almost lost their lives, some have… these people are living a nightmare.

Briefly News reached out to our followers to ask what words of advice and support they might have to warm the hearts of Ukrainian mothers during this difficult time.

Sometimes a word of advice or a message of support is all someone needs to get through the day, and we are sure these women need it now more than ever before!

“What words of encouragement do you have for women and children in Ukraine?”

The people of Mzansi show support to women and children in Ukraine

People took to the comment section and shared the most heartwarming messages. The love and support are abundant, and that is how this evil will be defeated!

One of the messages that hit home hard came from Lindeni Msibi, who said:

“They must stay strong like our mothers during apartheid & war. Futhi that war around 89 and early 90' s left me traumatised. I almost drowned crossing the overflowing river. To this day I'm not comfortable at swimming I’m scared.”

Take a look at some of the other incredible messages left:

Olwethu Majaca Mdingi said:

“No words of encouragement will help right now, the effects of this conflict will be seen and felt for a while ...only God can help them overcome the struggles they are facing.”

M Porsh M Selogelo said:

“Stay strong and hang in there, this too shall pass.”

Tlaleng Mahlangu said:

“As women we need to unite and push for the adoption of Feminism as political tradition. Men destroyed everything, from our precious planet to our kids. Let's push for feminism - last hope to restore peace, humanity and natural environment.”

South Africa abstains from united nations member states' vote to slam Russia over Ukraine invasion: "vote yes"

In related news, Briefly News reported that The United Nations (UN) General Assembly has undertaken to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine amid a Moscow offensive that had by Wednesday surpassed a week since the first missiles targeting Kyiv were launched.

But where is South Africa in all of this? At the start of the conflict, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor sent out a strongly worded statement in which she called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

Not long after, Pandor backtracked on her sentiments, now toeing the party line in supporting talks, as President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly expressed his unhappiness with his minister's "misrepresentation of South Africa's position on the conflict", SowetanLIVE reported.

