A lady proved who was recently accepted into one of the country's high courts celebrated her achievement with pics that she posted online

Her pleasantly cheeky caption suggested that even beautiful women are equal to a task that demands smarts

One person involved in admitting the attorney says that her power made the induction process seamless

Twitter was abuzz after a young lady named Dineo posted pics of herself celebrating her admission into the high court as an attorney.

The young attorney captioned the celebratory post with the words:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous girls are admitted attorneys of the High Court!"

This proves that women are just as capable as their male counterparts.

Dineo posed in front of the Free State High Court in a pic she posted online celebrating her success. Image: @DineoMonethi/Twitter

The gorgeous pics that Dineo posted compelled peeps on Twitter to send compliments.

One Tweep, @The_ElecticZulu who was involved in the attorney's admission into the Free State High Court said:

"And have flawlessly drafted admission papers. Thank you for making my job yesterday quite simple. Congrats once more and Welcome to the League of Extraordinary Practitioners."

@JpsTower encouraged her to do her best:

Adding to a slew of congratulatory messages, @Thaps_wa_Moloi said:

"Congratulations ."

