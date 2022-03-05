A sassy young stunner impressed her followers when she headed online to toast her new apartment

The local lass, @khayrepublik, made sure to doff her hat to subscribers of her YouTube channel for the "W"

Saffas wasted little time taking to the influencer's mentions to share in the colourful celebrations

Social media users are banding together to applaud the exploits of a sassy digital content creator who has taken to the socials to announce her recent big win.

The lass, @khayrepublik, whose claim to fame is her craft as a beauty influencer with her own burgeoning YouTube channel, packed a solid punch when she shared two iconic snaps capturing her celebration.

A local beauty influencer took to social media to celebrate her new home. Image: @khayrepublik

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"LOOK WHAT ME AND MY SUBSCRIBERS DID!"

In one photo, perched herself near the kitchen sink, she shoots up one arm and holds up the victory sign, all while pulling off a sensual pose.

In a second image, kitted out in a black long-sleeve crop top and matching leggings, the stunner holds up a glass of her favourite pink alcoholic aperitif. The captivating scenes seemed to be to Mzansi's liking as Saffas fired straight into the mentions to raise a glass of their own to the influencer.

SA has a mouthful

The post attracted more than 20 000 likes, 1 100 retweets and almost 200 comments at the time of publication. Briefly News hones in on some of the wildest remarks shared by locals below.

@PurplePisces wrote:

"It's the first time I see someone including their subscribers in their successes."

@geemcube said:

"I'm soooooo happy for you and proud of myself as a subscribe because I've been here omggg."

@prettypainted_ added:

"Omg Khay. I nearly cried seeing your apartment hunt on Insta. You deserve it."

