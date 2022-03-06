Nota Baloyi took to social media recently to explain why Big Zulu shed a tear when the news of Riky Rick's passing broke last week. Tweeps were pleasantly amazed by the incredible talent that a Grade 11 student. Nota Baloyi has provided Mzansi with some answers about where Zola 7 has been for all of these years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African online users were appalled to learn about a woman who skipped out on paying her petrol bill. The Queen has reportedly been cancelled after being on air for seven years.

1. Nota Baloyi Explains Big Zulu’s Love for Riky Rick, Claims Boss Zonke Saved ‘Imali Eningi’ Hitmaker’s Career

Nota Baloyi took to social media recently to explain why Big Zulu shed a tear when the news of Riky Rick's passing broke last week.

The opinionated music exec believes that the late rapper saved Big Zulu's music career. He shared that the Boss Zonke hitmaker did not only drop a verse on Big Zulu's Imali Eningi but "reintroduced" him to fans that snubbed him for 10 years.

Nota Baloyi has shared that Riky Rick saved Big Zulu's career. Image: @lavidanota, @rikyrickworld, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to SAHipHopMag, Nota praised Riky for coming up with the #ImaliEningiChallenge that put the hit single on the music map. He claimed on Twitter that Big Zulu cried because he knows the role King Kotini played in reviving his career.

2. Talented Grade 11 Pupil Pays Tribute to Late Riky Rick With Amazing Portrait, Leaves Mzansi Amazed

Tweeps were pleasantly amazed by the incredible talent that a Grade 11 student showed through his portrait of the late hip-hop star, Ricky Rick.

The realistically looking drawing on the celebrity was posted with a simple caption:

"Tribute by a Grade 11 learner at East Rand School of Art."

It was an amazing, yet unintentional endorsement of the art school mentioned as peeps all agreed on how beautiful the artwork was.

3. Nota Baloyi Shares Some Unspoken Truths About Zola 7’s Current Living Conditions and Financial Struggles

Nota Baloyi has provided Mzansi with some answers about where Zola 7 has been for all of these years. The podcaster has shared that Zola has been living in some pretty rough conditions for the past few years and struggling to make ends meet.

Nota Baloyi has answered a question that many South Africans have been asking for quite some and that is, whatever happened to Zola 7?

A Twitter user shared their concern about the musician's whereabouts and Nota jumped on the opportunity to answer. Unlike what many might believe, Baloyi revealed that Zola is not doing so great.

4. Woman Skips Out on R733 Petrol Bill, Amount to Be Deducted From Attendant’s Salary, Mzansi Steps Up to Help

South African online users were appalled to learn about a woman who skipped out on paying her petrol bill after a recent visit to the petrol filling station. Her dishonesty has not only disappointed many but has also cost the petrol attendant that assisted her a large chunk of his next salary.

Online user @nomashishini shared details of the incident on a Twitter post, revealing that the woman in question had said she forgot her wallet home when it was time to pay the R733,10 bill.

“A lady driving Silver/grey Ford Fiesta ref: DV99XBGP went to shell garage New road Midrand poured petrol worth R733.10 when it was time to pay she said she forgot her wallet. She never went back to pay. She must go pay the money that was deducted on the petrol attendant’s salary,” the tweet reads.

5. ‘The Queen’ Reportedly Cancelled After 7 Years, Viewers of the Mzansi Magic Telenovela Share Mixed Reactions

The Queen has reportedly been cancelled after being on air for seven years. Apparently, the current season is the last season of the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

The show is likely to end this year. The soapie was one of the best shows in Mzansi when its late producer Shona Ferguson was still alive. It has been struggling to pull in the numbers since his passing.

Shona's wife Connie Ferguson has been trying her best to act while producing the show while still mourning the death of the love of her life. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reports that the show will not be renewed for another season.

Source: Briefly News