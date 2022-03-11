A lady posted pics of herself on Twitter and revealed that she is 51 years old which shocked peeps

Tweeps flooded her post with compliments for her youthful appearance and she received proposals from some

The gorgeous woman found herself trying to convince peeps who didn't believe her while some made hilarious comparisons with people in her age group

A lady named Nolwazi took to Twitter to boast about her age. She posted pics of herself and revealed that she was 51 years old.

She simply captioned the pic saying:

"51 years has never felt this good in ages."

Tweeps agreed that she looked amazing but were not convinced that she was 51 years old.

Nolwazi shocked Saffas when she revealed online that she was 51 years old. Image: @UnaMbo1/Twitter

While peeps on Twitter complimented Nolwazi for defying age and looking decades younger, some hilariously made comparisons with her peers.

@JakeMathibe complinted Nolwazi saying:

"You look like you're 30-something anyway it shows that you are really taking a good care of your body keep it up."

@PresleyPhethani jokingly asked:

@Nkululolawu who was not convinced about Nolwazi's age said:

"Already spoken to the minister of home affairs to correct the mistake made. He agrees that 35 as your proper age should be amended. Now don't argue with government ☝."

@mo_thabiso was also in disbelief:

@esibeko9 made a hilarious observation:

"Here I am thinking only soccer players can adjust their age.well if you are available next weekend, let's get married ."

Saucy 50-year-old fox wows social media with her ageless beauty

It seems that the effects of ageing favoured those in the 50 something-year-old age group as more pics have surfaced online of deceitfully young-looking oldies making 50 years old look stunning.

Briefly News reported that a 50-year-old woman left social media users in shock after she shared stunning photos from her 50th birthday photoshoot.

Briefly.co.za learnt that the woman with the handle saida_ramirez50 on Instagram shared the photos on her page with the caption:

"Blessed to see 50. Yes, 50 #5/15 .”

Social media users took to her comment section to express their surprise at her age, saying she doesn't look 50.

