Briefly News had the chance to speak to an inspiring published author who is also a momma, wife and full-time employee

Tirelo Phulwane shared how she put her mind to it and did not allow any stumbling blocks to stop her from reaching her goal - a published book

Tirelo encouraged other women to go out and get it and to know they can, no matter what

It’s International Women’s Month and women around the world continue to shine. Ambitious author, Tirelo Phulwane, is embracing her passion and chasing her childhood dream.

Ambitious author, Tirelo Phulwane, is embracing her passion and chasing her childhood dream. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Briefly News had the honour of speaking to this motivating woman and getting to know her story on a deeper level. She is a true inspiration.

Having a 9-to-5 job and a family to take care of, Tirelo allowed nothing to stand in her way. She managed her responsibilities and made time to write her first inspirational book, called, ‘Experiencing the True Freedom’.

Tirelo confidently says, “We can’t stop dreaming. If it is important, you must allocate time for it.”

While you might think Tirelo has it easy, she does not. She has two amazing children who are 12 and 9, whom she cares for as any other mother would. She is also a dedicated wife who cooks, cleans and makes sure her whole family is taken care of.

It is her mindset that allowed her to wear all these hats successfully. When asking Tirelo who she did it, this is what she said:

“I never woke up and said, “ I’m writing a book,“ Instead I woke up and said, "I’m publishing a book." I’m someone who loves expressing myself in writing. I kept a bulk of diaries on the side of my bed where I would write my emotions, fear, frustration and anger. After a while, I visited my diaries and realised that I’m struggling with internal battles.

"I then opened a blog where I was writing more about internal battles. While interacting with my followers I realised that I am not alone in the struggle and that’s what prompted the need to publish the book. It took me almost a year to arrive at the stage of publishing. Writing a book requires a lot of reading and I needed as much time to read through the content and be confident in what I’m publishing.”

Women are superheroes, they can do anything they put their mind to, especially when family is their motivation

Being the wonder woman that she is, Tirelo believes that women are something special as they possess the ability to do the impossible. Gurl power!

“Women have the ability to multitask. We can perform multiple tasks at once without dropping the ball. With this strength it is possible to take-on other projects outside our profession. It takes good time management and resetting priorities. One needs to develop a routine and know how much free time they have.

"I believe that if I spend my 8 hours efficiently at work, I’ll not need to bring work home, unless I really must. Similarly, if I manage my responsibilities at home, my work-time will not be affected. It takes a combination of several qualities such as: developing a healthy body and mind, know where you draw your strength and also emotional and psychological well-being”

Some sound advice from an incredible human being

Briefly News asked Tirelo what advice she has for women out there holding back on their dreams, and her words were golden.

“We all have 24 hours a day and what we do with this is entirely up to us. We don’t have control over 9-5, it’s already taken. The rest of the hours are entirely up to us to decide what we want to do. We all got desires to fulfil, but it’s up to you to rise up and chase your dreams. If you can’t push yourself, nobody is going to push you. If you can’t make time to fulfil your dreams, nobody is going to make time for you.

Tirelo went on to highlight how important it is who you surround yourself with. You need a strong support system role models and a lit hype squad who are in your corner

Source: Briefly News