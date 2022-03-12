An elated lady who celebrated a month since she bought her car posted about her 3 year journey on Twitter

A young lady named Nontokozo Dladla posted her achievement online claiming that she was at a different place than she was three years prior.

Nontokozo posted a picture of herself with a new car that she had bought a month prior and captioned the post:

"The way things were so rough for me three years ago, I never in my wildest dreams though I could afford let alone own a car."

Nontokozo celebrated her new whip after years of struggling, an achievement that inspired Mzansi. Image: @nonto_dladla/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter praised Nontokozo for her amazing achievement despite her struggles. Some Tweeps offered some advice for her on how to care for her new car and others pointed out similarities they shared with her, from her whip to her fashion sense.

@GumbiMtshali had nothing but praise for Nontokozo:

"Well done Mgabadeli, you deserve all and never again self-doubt nor be self-defeatist in approach. You can achieve anything in life.'

@CeliweDuma3 shared in Nontokozo's joy with news about her car:

@M01Mrs congratulated Nontokozo:

"Congrats girl. People like you really inspire me to be the best version of myself. May the Almighty continue to shine your light. May Allah grant you ease. Masha’Allah."

@Engel25167031 joined other Tweeps and congratulated her:

@sekkozz was pleasantly chuffed about the similarities she shared with Nontokozo:

"We have something in common..... Same car and shoes. Congratulations Doll."

