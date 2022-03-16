An overjoyed Twitter user is flexing big on Mzansi's bustling timeline after she bagged a work stint in the United States

@_AmandaMali had her almost 230 followers on the bird app feeling equally excited as they gushed over the lass' boss moves

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments section to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the inspirational tweet

A proudly South African stunner is fixing to fly the Mzansi flag high in the US of A after she bagged a gig in the land of dreams.

Gushing excitedly over the prospect of securing the bag in dollars, the lass, @_AmandaMali, headed online to fill her close to 230 followers on the microblogging and social networking service of her looming trip to America.

A local woman is celebrating her upcoming relocation to work in the United States. Image: @_AmandaMali

The caption read:

"This Twitter user got the job and is moving to America, baby. Cheers to us who earn in dollars. Lord knows I prayed for this."

Inspired tweeps made a beeline for her mentions to share in the excitement. Overwhelmed by the flood of congratulatory messages, the trailblazer made it a point to tell her well-wishers she was grateful.

South Ahh wholly excited

The post attracted a shade over 8 000 likes at the time of publication. Briefly News got the memo and took to the comments strip to unearth all the best reactions to the inspirational tweet.

@BoipeloMothibe4 wrote:

"Congratulations, beautiful! Please pray from now on, we live amongst jealous people."

@mabusi_sondiya said:

"Congrats, hun. May the Lord bless us all with everything we're praying for."

@BongekaCne added:

"Can't wait for America's content. Just followed you for that."

