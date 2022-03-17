A beautiful young South African lady recently headed online to celebrate an incredible achievement

Facebook page Varsity World shared that Thulisile Buthelezi is an admitted Legal Practitioner of the High Court of South Africa

People helped Thulisile celebrate the amazing moment and wished her all the best on her journey in law

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A gorgeous woman was celebrated on social media after she took the oath and got admitted as a Legal Practitioner of the High Court of South Africa. What an achievement!

Thulisile Buthelezi is an admitted Legal Practitioner of the High Court of South Africa and proud. Image: Facebook / Varsity World

Source: Facebook

Popular Facebook page Varsity World shared the inspiring woman’s story, revealing how surreal the moment was for Thulisile Buthelezi.

This is a day she had been waiting the longest time for and could not truly put into words what it meant. Thulisile is ready to smash her legal journey!

“I took my oath of office. To say it was one of the best days of my life is truly an understatement. I’m at a loss for words. I’ve looked forward to this day for a very long time and wow what a magical day,” read part of the touching post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users shower the gorgeous woman with congratulations and praise

Seeing the post left many feeling proud. While most do not even know the woman, they just love seeing others level up – this is the kind of energy the world needs more of.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Shannon Cannell said:

“Congrats Legal Lady, all the best for the bright future ahead.”

Vusumuzi Manana said:

“Congratulations Mashenge, may the journey be a blissful as you make it... ✊”

Khanyisile Faith Mthombeni said:

“Congratulations beautiful.”

Stunning lady celebrates being admitted as Attorney of the High Court

In related news, Briefly News reported that another beautiful young South African woman is proving to other young ladies with dreams that anything is possible if you set your mind to it. Heading to LinkedIn, Azia Adande shared some amazing news - she was just admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

In her post, Adande explains that it took her four years to complete her law degree, four board exams and two years of doing her articles but she finally completed it all in the end and can now celebrate being a successful attorney. She also included some beautiful pics of herself looking stunning outside the courthouse.

"4 years of LLB, 4 board exams, and 2 years of articles = Admitted Attorney of the High Court of SA," she wrote happily.

Source: Briefly News