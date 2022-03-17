A lady in the aviation industry took to Twitter to celebrate more women who work in the industry

She exclaimed of how great her day will be since she would be flying with a female co-pilot after having been dispatched by a female engineer

Tweeps read between the lines of her post and accused her of being a bigot who unnecessarily pushed feminism

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A pilot called Ruth Karauri shared her joy on Twitter at fact having an all-female crew for her flight. She opened her caption saying:

"I know it’s gonna be a good day."

Her post did not sit well with peeps online, who wanted to know what was wrong with male pilots and engineers.

Ruth shared her joy online at flying with a female co-pilot and having a female dispatching engineer, much to the internet's dismay. Image: @ruth_karauri/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter latched onto her unspoken words and came for Ruth. She was accused of being a bigot for her statement though some people came to her defence.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@nderitu_kevyn praised Ruth:

"Most of this can actually fly themselves. Most of the engineering is done by men. Everything is controlled by men and you are just there for us to show you, you deserve."

@bryanlyond accused her of being prejudiced:

@LokroRaoSports shared a deeper view:

"Why should it really matter. I think life is more fun if everyone is embraced everywhere. It would be a good day one day when a lady homemaker is given the same recognition/respect as a lady engineer or pilot."

@Wakiawa_B said:

@aintlaughing2 put Ruth's views into perspective for men:

"Men do not take any offence here. Ladies see it as a mystery when things like this happen. They aren't relaxed. Just understand them and pray for them. Although they are inappropriate."

Mzansi Is super elated for stunning woman who Is now a qualified commercial pilot

There is a growing number of female pilots nowadays and Saffas love to see it. According to Briefly News, a stunning South African woman was in a celebratory mood after qualifying as a commercial pilot. The lady says it’s still unbelievable that she has finally realised her childhood dream.

@MafokoKopano has shared this beautiful story on social media and has asked her followers to congratulate her.

The beautiful woman explains she is now a multi-rated pilot and her outfit tells a story that she is indeed one of the best in the skies.

Source: Briefly News