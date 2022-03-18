A litte girl expressed disdainment at her father's smooches in a viral video that Saffas simply adored

The toddler's adorable reaction after her dad steal the kiss sent social media into a frenzy and she said the most unexpected thing

Peeps hilariously rallied behind the girl agreeing that her daddy's kiss was disgusting and some even said she was a smart kid

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a cute girl went viral online for the candid reaction she showed towards her father's display of affection.

The video show her sneaky dad coming in to steal a kiss to which she promptly responds by saying:

"No, sies!"

The look her father had towards the end of the video showed he was both chuffed and surprised at his kid's reaction.

A cute little girl expressed disgust and told her father no after being kissed on the lips. Image: Kgethang and Friends/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps on Facebook were tickled pink by the toddler's cute reaction to her dad's kisses. Many showed her some love as they agreed that she was adorable while others even called her smart.

Mamokoena Moteoli

" She is saying no kissing.. So cute♥️♥️♥️."

Goitseone Ramaretlwa

"Daddy stealing a kiss is highly prohibited hle"

Bonolo Sekoai

"Oh my word, there's still parents in S. A who teach their kids vanec?"

Mmasere Prisca Ramatseba

"OMG But is just too cuteaS 4 sies Nana mara."

Ncebakazi Thando Maphinda

"No kisses Daddy."

Kedibone Glora

"No kissing So adorable."

“Soo cute”: Social media thrilled by video of an adorable baby that’s seriously going viral

Social media users are thrilled by an adorable video of a baby that went viral on various social media platforms. The toddler was posted by its parent, @Dukes_Gangg, but the videos on TikTok and Instagram are really causing a storm.

The clip has clocked more than four million views in three days on Tik Tok and has also attracted the attention of Briefly News. Looking at the reactions, many people feel the boy relates better to his daddy than mommy.

After hearing his father's voice, he laughs and many were expecting a very loud cry as the daddy disturbed the young man's peaceful sleep.

Source: Briefly News