A strong and independent Mzansi lady believed in herself even when she felt like she was never going to win

Social media user @Ibukunxo got an incredible job, which she explained came after many struggles and hard times

The people of Twitter let the beautiful woman know that she is an inspiration and deserves every blessing

Sometimes you just need to push one more time for things to fall into place. An inspirational woman shared her struggle story and how persevering led her to her dream job.

Social media user @Ibukunxo never gave up on herself and ended up landing an amazing job. Image: Twitter / @Ibukunxo

Source: Twitter

Many of us give up just before change is about to take place. The key to success is believing in yourself and knowing change will come, even if it seems like it never will.

Social media user @Ibukunxo took to Twitter to share how she applied for jobs way above her level as she felt she was running out of options but refused to give up.

Persevering and knowing she was worthy is what got this stunner a job that pays almost double what her last job did. She gave all the glory to God!

“I got the job after applying for roles that seemed completely out of my reach to transition from a tech company to an IB, I got a job at a Multinational Investment Bank! In a role that’s almost double my previous salary. Not by my own strength but by God’s favour upon my life.”

Social media users shower the honey with messages of congratulations

Seeing how humble and proud the lady is left many showering her with love, praise and endless blessings. Messages of congratulations flooded the comment section and @Ibukunxo was overcome with emotion.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@itsrose_ldn said:

“Congratulations! God is good.”

@lucyboateng_ said:

“Congratulations, lovely, wishing you all the best in this new chapter!”

@KimmyStewart4 said:

“Congratulations, God will continue to help you.”

@Yemi_S said:

@kishxn_ldn said:

Source: Briefly News