A talented South African woman used her social relief grant to start up a small business in the Free State

The post was shared on social media and Mzansi praised the awe-inspiring and creative single mother

South Africans agreed that the talented mother is remarkable and were inspired by her clever use of the social grant

An inspiring South African has proven that a little can certainly go a long way.

The Free State single mother, Qwali Lekheakhoa, used the R350 Covid-19 relief grant to put her skills to good use through her furniture-making business.

Talented, Qwali Lekheakhoa has captured the hearts of the nation with her incredible furniture business. Image: Kasi Economy/Facebook

The 27-year-old used the grant money to kick start her business where she transforms old tyres into incredible pieces of furniture.

With the help of the grant money, Lekheakhoa was able to purchase a second-hand power drill and couch stapler. Briefly News initially shared a post of the talented woman on social media with the hashtag #TuesdayMotivation and Mzansi was loving her remarkable work.

Peeps took to social media to praise the young woman

Edith Powell commented:

“What an inspiration to others. Well done and may you continue to expand your business. Fly high and reach for the stars.”

Michele Ambrose said:

“Well done young lady. Truly an inspiration to young people becoming an entrepreneur, God bless you.”

Teeman Elias Otlokwa shared:

“Think outside of the box. Turning a little thing into something big. I am impressed with your hard work. It's not hard because is what you love. Keep pushing.”

Dumisani Dumie Maphosa posted:

“That's being creative not to wait for the government to spoon-feed you. #hustler.”

