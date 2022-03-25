A young-looking lady posted a pic of herself on Twitter and revealed that she was turning 42 years old

Tweeps were surprised at her ageless beauty and refuted the lady's claims with some hilariously shooting their shot

Peeps flooded the woman's post with praise for her looks while others used hilarious memes to express their surprise

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman shared a pic of herself on Twitter for her birthday and peeps were amazed at how young she looked.

The ageless beauty captioned her post:

"42yrs of grace, ageing gracefully, living in a state of gratitude."

A lady caught the fancy of many peeps online with a pic of herself for her 42nd birthday. Image: @NazoAndy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter refused to believe the gorgeous lady. Hopefuls used cute and hilarious memes to shoot their shot while others praised her for her timeless beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@IamNtandoSibizo asked:

"Are you not married? If not, I wouldn't mind being umfana ka Ma."

@ZyamzondaIzinja wished her a happy birthday:

"Happy birthday darling so beautiful or looking very young, that you are turning 42 sound like a lie due to the freshness of your body and etc!"

@SiyabongaFakud7 said:

@Letsoba14 hilariously said:

"No ways! 42 is wishful thinking. You will get to 42 and that will cost you 15+ yrs of patiwnce. Until ID is produced, its all wishful. If I was you I wouldn't wish to be 42 its a trap! Enjoy your youth."

@Sandile68517729 said:

@adrunkpimp said:

"If I were your boyfriend I'd listen to you when you say I'm not going there, I'm not going."

SA amazed that youthful-looking woman is 40: "You age like wine"

Briefly News reported that South African women are undeniably stunning and @makgeruse proved just that recently. According to a post she shared on Twitter, @makgeruse will be turned 41 years old some time back.

Tweeps were in awe of her youthful appearance with many stating that they did not believe she was anywhere near 40. Some tried to shoot their shot with the breathtaking woman, while others shared their own pics and ages.

@makgeruse gained over 1 400 likes on the social networking site in a matter of days using the globally trending tag #Over40Challenge. The unique ways Saffas used to flirt with @makgeruse will most definitely tickle your funny bone.

Source: Briefly News