A lady posted her new car on Instagram and peeps were quick to share messages of congratulations

Of the people who showed her some love, there were those who admitted to owning cars from the same brand and shared their experiences

Many others, including those who didn't know her, praised her for the achievement and complimented her car choice

A woman bought herself a new car and posted it on Instagram which garnered her praises from peeps.

The lady proudly accompanied the pic of her whip with the hashtag:

"#carswecanafford ."

A lady showed off her new whip online with pics and Saffas showed her some love in return. Image: tholzieeee/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The woman was flooded with praise from peeps on Instagram who also compliment her choice of car. Some also shared their experiences as owners of cars from the same brand while others admitted that her car was beautiful.

charlotte_mulaudzi praised:

"She looks so good next to you babe…I’m beyond proud of you for this one my accountant,big girl moves Massive congratulations once again babe,can’t wait for that ride."

nomeva_xolisani said:

"Wow a big big congratulations to you Tholz."

dr_mickey_ndabeni_yako said:

"Congratulations dear Enjoy your new ride.You are blessed #GirlsWithCars."

fikileo complimented:

"I’m sooo proud of you! God really look after his own."

ipeleng_mabala said:

"CONGRATULATIONS to u and enjoy every trip with the new baby ❤️."

