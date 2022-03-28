Diep City star Thandeka Dawn King is back and ready to grace the screens of Mzansi with her undeniable acting skills once again

Taking to Instagram, Thandeka explained how happy she is to be back and how grateful she is for her health

Thandeka’s people could not believe their eyes and quickly filled the comment section with much excitement

South African actress and Diep City star Thandeka Dawn King has been out of action for a little over a year now and she is finally ready to jump back in it.

After taking a break from socials and the small screen to recuperate, 'Diep City' actress Thandeka Dawn King is back on her feet and ready to rock. Image: Instagram / @dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

Thandeka hurt her knee and had to take some time to prioritise her health. Trusting her journey and putting her faith in her skills, Thandeka knew she would be back when the time was right.

Just recently the star took to Instagram to announce her long-awaited return. In an emotional post, Thandeka expressed her gratitude and how she has missed acting.

“This I have missed, what a journey ... Thank you God, ngiyabonga Bo Gogo, Ngiyabonga Ma khehla for another opportunity to do what I love, the only thing that heals me. I am back on my feet again, ngiyabonga Mvelinqangi, Ngiyabonga Thonga lami. Thank you to everyone that supported me during this journey. Makhosi.”

The 44-year-old actress hurt her knee back in 2021 and had to undergo surgery. Having to stay off her leg completely for a little over three months, Thandeka knew the road to a full recovery was not going to be easy.

Diep City fans rejoice Thandeka’s return, showering her with praise and expressing their excitement

Diep City fans could not be happier that the actress is back! Thandeka is undeniably talented and her people have missed her saucy presence. The comment section of Thandeka’s post was quickly filled with loving messages from fans who were eagerly awaiting her return.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@zolanikhanyile said:

“Welcome back Sweetie, kodwa ungamshayi bakithi u Nox❤️”

@nonto_r said:

“We missed you on-screen!”

@palmiralisho said:

“The way I’m happy mara, yoooh❤️❤️❤️”

@millicentmagashh said:

“Been missing you momma welcome back ❤️❤️❤️”

@mngunithato said:

“Welcome back, damn, you were missed!”

