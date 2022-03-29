A lady who bought her first home celebrated her achievement with a pic on Twitter showing off a set of keys

She also posted another pic that had a headline on it with a statistic on South African property owners

Peeps were delighted in the lady's achievement and congratulated her with some offering services for her new place

A stunner posted a celebratory post on Twitter announcing her new home. She showed a glimpse of the property in a pic where she had her home key on display.

Revealing that it is her season of abundance, the beauty opened her post by saying:

"I receive all that comes with it."

The lady also shared a statistic from Business Insider SA that said a large number of property owners in the country are made of single women beating out couples and single men.

Stunner bought her first house shared the news online which led to an influx of praise from Saffas. Images: @LeeBugz/Twitter, Getty Images

Peeps on Twitter were impressed with the young woman's achievement and congratulated her. Of all the well wishes that the lady received, some peeps offered her several services such as home decor and furniture.

@officialru_ said:

"Congratulations Lee! Please allow us to assist you in interior decorating your home!."

@001ayoh001 said:

" congrats Bugz."

@NeoNontso said:

@Kinglaurrry said:

"For some reason , single women are very focused & good at achieving goals."

@Andiswa40650570 said:

"Congratulations stranger!! I’m happy for you ❤️."

@lesilicious1 said:

@AndaManeli said:

"This is huge! Congratulations ❤️."

@zoxie_m said:

"This is amazing. Congratulations my babe. Proud of you ❤️."

Young woman celebrates moving into breathtaking new home, Mzansi impressed: “Bathong kopa house tour video”

Another lady proved that sisters are doing big things as Briefly News reported that popular Twitter user @_Sugarbite inspired Mzansians with her latest posts. The young lady just moved into her new home and shared two stunning snaps of it. Her beautiful interior design wowed peeps.

The modern home features a kitchen island with chairs, a white painted interior and a matching lounge suite. Her spacious abode is truly something to be in awe of and definitely a proud achievement.

Although some peeps seemed to have a sort of jealous response to her accomplishment, the majority of replies she received were packed with pride and congratulatory messages.

