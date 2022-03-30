A grandmother who sells fried mielies could not stop smiling after the faceless BI Phakathi gave her R2000

In the emotional video the Gogo reveals that her grandchild finished school recently and she is saving to study

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter and sent praises to the wonderful man

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africa’s anonymous do-gooder, BI Phakathi, has South Africans tearing up once again.

In his latest video, the country’s favourite good Samaritan blessed a Gogo with more than R2000.

BI Phakathi blesses a Gogo with more than R2000. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The grandmother can be seen with her granddaughter selling mielies on the side of the road.

In the tear-jerking video on Facebook, she reveals that she is saving up to send her grandchild to university.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The emotional Gogo said:

“I have no supporting me. When you see me sitting here, it’s [because of] poverty.”

Mzansi loves the sweet gesture

Hedwig Nel commented:

“God bless you, dear friend. You have a very good heart. You bring tears to my eyes.”

Lucky T Ndoro said:

“Brother Bl you are really phenomenally and such a huge blessing to less privileged people brother May The Almighty God bless you abundantly and grand many more years to come with your family.”

Witness Imran Awitho shared:

“Such a great person we never met in this world bro you're so special and may God bless you with more blessings.”

Nhlanhla Ngwenya posted:

“These videos always bring tears to everyone's eyes and what’s good about it is the fact that they are for joy, Mr Phakathi may God Bless you in abundance.”

Naazneen Karriem commented:

“Well done I take my hat off to you. I wish I can give my people really you are so blessed.”

BI Phakathi blesses kind hearted woman who gave him R2, Mzansi emotional

Briefly News also reported, South Africa’s most-loved faceless good Samaritan, BI Phakathi has social media users in awe once again.

The anonymous do-gooder shared a video on social media where he approaches a woman and asks for R2 to buy something to drink.

In the video, the woman, who was holding a baby, did not think twice and gave away her money. BI then proceeded to give her R1 000 and asks her to count the cash before she starts crying. He then hugs her and hands her another R1 000. The emotional woman could not hold back her tears while thanking BI.

Source: Briefly News