A woman who waited three years to land a job after graduating with honours has inspired South Africans

Nthabiseng Matsome took to social media to share the good news and Mzansi is here for the amazing announcement

Congratulatory messages of praise and admiration for the young woman have poured in on social media

A woman who spent three years without a job after graduating had abundant blessings pour down on her.

The inspirational woman whose username on Linkedin is Nthabiseng Matsome, landed herself a dream job.

A woman landed a job three years after graduating and Mzansi loves it. Image: Nthabiseng Matsome/Linkedin & Getty

She took to social media to share her journey and give words of encouragement to others.

“Completed my Honours in 2019, and since then I have been applying unsuccessfully to a point where my self-esteem was taking a serious knock. In December 2021 I attended an interview for a graduate internship programme. And last week they called, I have been selected to take part in the programme,” she said.

The post has inspired others who offered messages of praise to the young woman.

“Finally, my career kickstarts. To better days ahead. Do not ever lose hope. Your life can change any moment. Stay positive,” she added.

Social media reacts to the good news

Amanda Khabanyane said:

“To better days honey. Congratulations.”

Nthabiseng Sibiya shared:

“Congratulations keep it up.”

Musho K. commented:

“Congratulations dear! I personally don't know you but know anyone who has experienced "the wait" is bound to succeed. "The wait" builds character, patience, resilience, humility...you name it. Wishing you all the best, I have a strong feeling you'll kill it! Halala!”

Palesa Motlhaping posted:

“What an inspiration!! Truly shows that perseverance and determination pay off. May God guide your beautiful journey. All the best.”

