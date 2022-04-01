A Mzansi online user took to social media to share a photo of her holding a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree certificates

The woman posted an emotional tweet where she disclosed that she had been paying off her tuition fees for a year

Many could relate to her student debt challenges as many cyber citizens flocked in on the post to congratulate her

A South African woman was overjoyed to finally get her hands on her medical degree after it was withheld at her tertiary institution until she paid off her tuition fees.

A woman shared the proud moment of collecting her medical degree certificate. Image: @NelisiweLehasa/Twitter

After a year of being financially disciplined to achieve her goal, @NelisiweLehasa got to post a photo of her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree certificate from the University of Free State this week on her social media. The emotional woman captioned the image:

“Held my “piece of paper” for the first time today cos I owed tuition fees and I’ve been paying the account off for a year I cried a little.”

Her online followers beamed with pride at her personal win and flooded the post with adoration and message that mirrored her student debt struggles.

@TumeloTG_ replied:

“Yho this makes me so happy. I'm also busy trying to settle my debt with UFS so that I can get my paper, I am left with R3000 and it will probably take the whole year to pay. I am so happy for you, now go fly my sister.”

@WireWire83 responded:

“Well done!! Mama…Just for interest sake though, I have never seen a Dr with just one First Name. Is it a requirement in Med school to have so many names? Do they give you an additional one if you only have one name?”

@MbaliSonwabis wrote:

“Thank you for posting this my sister, thank you so much. I'm a second-year medical student, this to me is one big motivation. I just saved the pic and will serve as a motivation till I finish. Congratulations.”

@SimonPGrindrod said:

“Sincere congratulations for your perseverance, sacrifice, and achievement. Respect to you. May your future be bright.”

@Promisezanele3 commented:

“I am left with R1 800 then I can finally hold my Honours. Congratulations.”

