A lady celebrated her new home with pics on Twitter as she revealed that renting was not working out

Saffas were impressed with her achievement and her new place, with some peeps offering her some investment advice

Other tweeps admired her physique and made their intentions known with date offers as well as marriage proposals

Angee doted over her new apartment and shared pics on Twitter, giving people a glimpse of it. She shared that she didn't understand the concept of renting, which led to her decision to buy.

Answering a question, Angee revealed in the comment section that it took her five months to get her new place. As a testimony of how proud she was over what she had accomplished, she captioned her pics:

"A hun with a title deed."

Angee posted pics of her new crib online and joyously announced that she is a hun with a title deed. Image: @AngeeMudau/Twitter

Source: Twitter

South Africans were impressed with Angee's achievement and flooded her Twitter post with applause. She also got a few peeps crushing on her while others gave her sound investment advice.

@MellisaThathane asked:

"How long after applying did you get your keys? Congratulations, sis, please invite me for the house warming."

@THAMI_Drummer admired Angee:

@Urshygirl said:

"You'll never regret buying property. It's the gift that keeps on giving. Even when I lost my job, I moved home, got a good tenant and rented that 'ish out for days."

@Beast_side_king admired Angee:

@ramabulana_n said:

"Congratulations dear. Next purchase should be virgin land. That is where there is all the money and as you grow old you'll get tired of these apartments."

