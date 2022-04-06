After months of trying, a sweet man finally landed a job and could not keep the incredible news to himself

LinkedIn user Rofhiwa Netshikhudeni shared his journey online along with the great news of his new job

Fellow peeps took to the comment section to congratulate him and commend him on his perseverance

A humble man shared some exciting news on social media along with hard truths about his journey. People celebrated his perseverance and latest blessing.

Times are tough and people are struggling to make ends meet. Jobs are scares and a lot of people have given up after endless failure to find employment.

LinkedIn user Rofhiwa Netshikhudeni took to his profile to share the exciting news of his new job. It has been months of soul-destroying rejection but he never gave up.

“Job applied. Interview attended. Contract offered. Contract signed. After months of job hunting and rejections, finally I am starting a new job.”

LinkedIn user Rofhiwa Netshikhudeni celebrates his new job online. Image: LinkedIn / Rofhiwa Netshikhudeni

Source: UGC

People celebrate the man’s story and new job, he’s come so far

Hearing about the hardship, he faced getting this job left many feeling overwhelmed with pride and excitement for him. It is not easy to keep on going when it feels like the world is against you, but this young man is living proof that perseverance pays off, eventually.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

Thapelo Mokgonyana said:

“Persistence and consistency is key in career growth. Congrats.”

Homleigh Nondela said:

“Congratulations man, God’s mercy upon you.”

Ms SA S. said:

“Wow!!! Congratulations Rofhiwa”

Ndabenhle Francis Msimango said:

“Well done young man.”

