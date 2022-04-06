Photos were posted on Twitter by a lady who revealed the progress of her weight loss journey and healthy living

The lady shared that her journey took her five months and Tweeps were amazed by the transformation

Peeps praised her on the weight loss and asked what her secret was, while others teased that she was pregnant in the before pic

A lady posted a collage of pics showing her body transformation on Twitter. She revealed that her weight loss journey took five months and that she managed to build a new body through healthy living.

Since her journey, the lady has become something of a healthy living advocate. This was made obvious by the advice she gave peeps who asked her for tips.

A lady transformed her body in five months and shared pics online, leaving peeps amazed.

Peeps on were wowed by the transformation given the short amount of time that it took. Some people asked the lady how she did it while others praised her for the weight loss. A few Tweeps joked that she was pregnant in the before pic.

@Shupi_Kay said:

"Sbwl, I need this kind of progress but I’m battling with eating no starch items, I love my pastas."

@tebogomanaka13 said:

@wambugumunandi said:

"I want to join gym but I like drinking on Saturdays and Sundays. Will the gym have a negative impact on my drinking schedule?"

@xonomalanga said:

@MrDee_deza teased:

"Obviously last year October maybe you were 3/4 months pregnant already and then March 2022 you gave birth. Simple as that!"

@ZintleDiko said:

"I will start today and I need to see results by Friday, if I don't we will fight."

"Hard work pays off": SA inspired by lady's weight loss journey, shares incredible pics

In a similar story of weight loss, Briefly News reported that the weight loss journey may not always be an easy one, but in the end, hard work and determination will see you on your way.

A local woman, @sibugxasheka, is sharing this message with her followers on social media courtesy of images she shared depicting her stunning body transformation.

Deservedly, other social networking users who saw the post raised a glass to the proud health maven for her massive accomplishment. The tweet attracted more than 4 200 likes as Saffas rushed in to rain the congratulations.

