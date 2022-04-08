A story about businessman, Collen Mashawana, who blessed a young woman with a new house after she had been living in a shack was shared on Twitter

The woman suffered burns as a toddler and lost her parents, leaving her and seven siblings living in poverty

The businessman shared a lesson on generosity with the woman, who received a two-bedroom house from him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Collen Mashawana Foundation shared a heart-warming story about a burn victim, Tebogo Makwala, finally getting a place that she could call home. The foundation is the brainchild of businessman, Collen Mashawana who took it upon himself to ensure that Tebogo had a secure roof over her head.

The Collen Mashawan Foundation shared that:

"Tebogo is the last-born out of 8 children who have lost their parents. When Collen Mashawana visited her, he witnessed her inhuman living conditions in the one room dwelling with no electricity, no water and no access to toilet."

A businessman changed a woman's life by donating a house after she was found living in a shack. Image: @CollenMashFoundation/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The philanthropist stated the importance of sharing in the comment section of their Twitter post. The specifications of the house were also shared:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"We donated a 2-bedroom house with a lounge, kitchen and toilet. The house came with free insurance cover for both the house and its contents."

@manakapn said:

"Can our government learn from you, and build our people this kinds of houses rather than those RDPs. Motivation right here."

@adam_thobeka said:

@MoyoFidelis2 said:

"Thank you and God bless you."

Joyful moment as social media users donate R700k to struggling family

The internet is getting an increasing number of heartwarming stories about generosity. According to Briefly News, a family with a special needs child has got a reason to smile after a kind stranger shared their story. The desperate household had been struggling to make ends meet.

A man known as Murphslife earlier interviewed the family and the mother of the home cried as she explained she could not abandon her child because he is disabled and could die of hunger.

The special needs child's brother also spoke about how he always sits beside him and takes good care of him. Shortly after their video was posted, the interviewer was able to use his social media popularity to gather the sum of $50,000 (R700 000).

Source: Briefly News