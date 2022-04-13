A video of a man shamelessly staring at a lady dancing has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows the attractive woman pulling some dance moves at groove as the man gawks at her in admiration

South African online users responded to the Facebook post with witty and humorous comments

Mzansi peeps could not help but crack jokes at footage of a mesmerised man who may have stumbled upon the love of his life right in the middle of groove.

The video was shared on Facebook by SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads and shows the man staring at a young woman dancing next to him during a night out. The stunner is seen pulling some sensual moves as he looks on in awe.

A video of a man staring at an attractive woman dancing near him has peeps amused. Image: SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The video had over 584K views at the time of publication. Saffas responded to the post with witty comments poking fun at the gent’s obvious admiration for the young lady:

Occy Knox responded:

“This dude can even sell his own mother at this point.”

Russell Mu wrote:

“What's 5K to me I will make it again in 8 months his thoughts.”

Thembinkosi Cele shared:

“This is when you're thinking "I can survive the whole month with R100".”

Devine Ncube commented:

“That time in his mind he is like only if I was the 25th, but I bet you nigga will hustle and go back there and guess what boom he won’t find her. It happens to me.”

Mongale Benjamin van Lebotse wrote:

“This lady has beautiful shoulders.”

Mbulelo Mankonkwana said:

“He is finished this one, he lost focus.”

Man hilariously collabs with DJ at groove by blowing a tune into his booze bottle

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi loves a good vibe and one one madala brought the house down after showing off his bottle-blowing skills at groove recently.

In a video shared on TikTok by online user @chopdaily, the grown man can be seen having the time of his life at a party and proceeds to blow into a beer bottle to whistle a tune complimenting the DJ’s mix.

He does his thing with much skill and precision, bringing a whole new vibe to the night as the surrounding youngsters dance the night away.

Source: Briefly News