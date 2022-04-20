A local lady reaped the fruits of her hard work after recently becoming an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa

Janet Ratanang Ramokoka announced the amazing accomplishment on Twitter by posting a photo of the moment with an inspiring caption

Online peeps responded with kind words and congratulations, for which the attorney expressed her gratitude

A young woman’s hard work has paid off. Janet Ratanang Ramokoka (@Janet_Arrr) became an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa this week. She shared the great news on Twitter, where she posted a photo of herself dressed in her legal attire outside the court.

Janet Ramokoka won over online praise after becoming an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa. Image: @Janet_Arrr/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned the tweet:

“Janet Ratanang Ramokoka is hereby admitted as an Attorney of the High Court of South Africa."

Peeps flooded her post with love and congratulations, to which Janet responded:

“Really, thank you so much for your words of congratulations! I don’t think I’ll get to thank you all, but I really do appreciate your kind words! Up and onwards we go, akere?”

Check out the post and the beautiful messages for the legal eagle:

@GodOfWoes wrote:

“I’m not even surprised. In fact, I thought you already had been, this faculty and you are so aligned it oozes through your pores like alcohol after a binge session with an old friend! Congrats JR, this thing is your oyster!”

@MathewSissing reacted:

“Big sis is looking down from Heaven smiling.”

@Ayandateddy26 said:

“Which crime do I need to commit to have you as my attorney?”

@DukeofVaal66 commented:

“Keep on winning daughter of the soil... Blessings upon blessings!”

