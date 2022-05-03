President of the United Democratic Movement, Bantu Holomisa, took to social media to share a tweet that has Saffas confused

He shared that he had taken the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine back in 2021 and blacked out after a few days, landing him at the controversial Milpark Hospital

The politician thanked the hospital staff for saving his life and included an article link and image of the Shona Ferguson who died at the hospital in question

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

President of the United Democratic Movement, Bantu Holomisa caused a stir online after posting a controversial tweet that saw him laud the hospital where actor, Shona Ferguson died.

In the post, Holomisa thanked the staff of Milpark Hospital for saving his life. He also disclosed that he had taken the Pfizer Covid19 vaccine on 14 June 2021 and suffered from a blackout two days later, landing him at the said health facility.

UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa left South Africans confused with his tweet about Milpark Hospital, where Shona Ferguson died. Image: @BantuHolomisa/Twitter, @ferguson_films/Instagram

Source: Twitter

The confusing part is an article link and image of Shona and the hospital included within the tweet. The article by Opera News reports on how Milpark hospital is one of the most costly private hospitals in South Africa where several high-profile individuals have passed.

Although Holomisa indicated that his tweet was in response to someone else's post, it is not clear why he didn't quote that tweet directly or why he referred to that specific article as part of his tweet.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Many South Africans were left baffled and offended by his post, highlighting that he was insensitive for including the late Shona’s image in the Twitter post.

@Yandi_4 reacted:

“I think you still suffering from the side-effects man General. What are you saying here?”

@Hlubikazii__ said:

“He quoted a tweet/article that had Shona's picture (click on the link). He’s not the one that posted Shona's picture. Elon’s Twitter is doing funny things bethunana.”

@Lunga_26 wrote:

“Why are you using Mr Ferguson's picture? Or are you trying to emphasise the fact that ucishe waSHONA.”

@Queen_Tsholo8 replied:

“I think he's using Shona to indirectly say that he almost became the stats too, of those who died because of the vaccine.”

@Stomza14 commented:

“Wathula after ufumene blackout wasiyeka sojova, General.”

Connie Ferguson pens heartwarming birthday message to Shona Ferguson

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson celebrated her late husband Shona Ferguson's heavenly 48th birthday. The actress took to social media to pour her heart out in a lengthy post that left her fans and followers cutting onions.

The star described her late husband as a loving man who gave his all to his family. She said her life changed drastically since Shona's passing, and she is still trying to pick up the pieces nine months later. She wrote:

"My whole life feels like a dream. To say I miss you would be the biggest understatement. It’s difficult to put into words how life feels without you around. I’m still learning to walk again, smile, laugh!"

Source: Briefly News