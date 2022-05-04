A young South African nurse owned her independence and celebrated herself online on #WCW

Twitter user @NyeletiNaleeiN1 shared a stunning picture of herself along with a caption in which she highlighted that she pays her own bills

The people of Mzansi were living for her vibe and let the beauty know that she is the whole entire package

There is nothing more fulfilling than being able to hold your own, especially as a woman. A cute young nurse made herself her #WCW and boasted about being independent. Get ‘em gurl!

Source: Twitter

With patriarchy still running strong in many South African cultures, it is refreshing to see so many young women going out and making it on their own.

Twitter user @NyeletiNaleeiN1 took to social media on Wednesday with a cute snap of herself in her nursing outfit. Owning #WCW, the good sis made it clear that she pays her own bill.

Gurl, you tell them!

The post left the people of Mzansi screaming, what an inspiration

This is the kind of content that people want to see. A hot honey holding her own is what the 21st century is about. We are all levelling up!

Men took the opportunity to ask this firecracker of a woman out, sis has it going on.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@JacobOmosioni said:

“#Respect to all the hardworking women out there... God bless you all.”

@NicholasNimcofe said:

“I want to give you this ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ and I know you don't have it so very ready to give it to a very beautiful queen like you ”

@Happine58151168 said:

@blaq23haz said:

