A young woman honoured her culture by wearing traditional attire and performing a beautiful dance on graduation day

UKZN shared a clip of the young lady’s performance and how proud they are of the rich culture in their university

The people of Mzansi were equally proud and flooded the comment section with the utmost pride and praise

There is no denying that the University of KwaZulu-Natal has the most entertaining graduation ceremonies. A young woman got onto the stage to accept her qualification in traditional attire and had the crow going wild.

A UKZN graduate got the crowd going wild with her spirit on graduation day. Image: Twitter / @UKZN

Culture runs rich in the veins of the people of Mzansi. Honouring those who came before them, many young graduates give the glory of their graduation to their ancestors.

UKZN shared a moving clip of a proud young woman accepting her degree in traditional attire and taking a moment to show her pride in her culture through dance. A beautiful moment indeed.

“Idedele graduate, khuphuka!!! Ushuni we-graduation ceremony #UKZNGrad2022 #MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation”

Mzansi peeps burst with pride after watching the heart-warming clip

It is moments like this that remind us of the pure beauty that exists in our gorgeous country. The people of Mzansi flooded the comment section, commending the young woman for honouring her culture at graduation.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Sakhile63755762 said:

“This is guaranteed to make most parents teary. Best university.”

@EngineerMajozi said:

“uMageba uZulu, a Tribe that will forever be real. One that resisted cultural modernization. Thank you @UKZN for an enabling environment.

“Muhle uZulu, uyasabeka. ”

@Gcina_the_wizzy said:

“I don't know this young lady, or what she went through in her academic journey. I went through tertiary but never graduated, I understand the excitement, elation and optimism she may be feeling and I see absolutely nothing wrong with it.”

@GloriaKhuzwayo said:

