A Mzansi babe was searching for a job and finally bagged one after facing multiple rejections, she was beaming

Twitter user @luxurious_sam took to social media to share the incredible news and to let her people know there is hope

The people of social media helped her celebrate and found comfort in her story as some were experiencing the same

A sweet Mzansi woman applied for multiple jobs and faced endless rejection until one company finally saw her worth and offered her an incredible package. The honey was beaming with pride when she made the announcement.

Jobs are scares in South Africa with unemployment at an alarming high. So, when you are blessed enough to bag an awesome job like this lady did, you scream it from the roof tops!

Twitter user @luxurious_sam was overcome with emotion when she received a fantastic job offer that would pay her more than any of the positions she had previously been rejected from.

Babes, congratulations!

“So l was rejected by 3 Companies on the same day. Later that day the 4th one called offered me a position & double the salary l would have received from the previous 3.❤️❤️”

The people of social media help the gorgeous woman celebrate

Seeing this lady beaming after facing many struggles left others filled with joy and pride. Celebrating a strangers win just smacks differently.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@SimiloMbatha said:

“Please transfer me just a quarter of your luck.”

@WarMachine__3 said:

“Congratulations, this is what happens when God shows off, you got exactly what you prayed for, what was not meant for you did not come your way ”

@MmatlouLebogang said:

“When God says "not yet", trust Him! ”

@Thabang_Parker said:

