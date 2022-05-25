An elated young woman took to social media to announce the latest development in her career and personal life

The Rhodes University graduate revealed that she was offered a new job in a new city and expressed her gratitude to God

Her fresh start moved and inspired many Mzansi netizens, who flooded her Twitter post with congratulations

A young South African woman took to social media to share the amazing life-changing news she received. In a tweet, @sdungubane disclosed that she got a new job in a new city.

Mzansi was overjoyed for a woman's life-changing news. Image: @sdungubane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a Twitter post, the Rhodes University graduate wrote:

“Oh, guys I got the job. A new job, a new city, a fresh start. Won’t He do it.”

Getting out of a familiar environment and the “comfort zone” is a great way to expand your personality and character and grow in your career. For @sdungubane, this is a welcome change and an exciting opportunity.

Younger workers are usually not yet firmly rooted in a region and want to develop further. They are typically more accustomed to reorienting themselves geographically, as adequate employers are usually not found in the same city.

Mzansi netzines showered the young woman with congratulations on her post:

@Sho_Afrika responded:

“This is the best feeling ever, new city, new place, new everything. Congrats to you, sis.”

@Xoliswa_Phike commented:

“Congratulations babe, I am also starting a new job, new city, new furniture kore I feel blessed.”

@ThembelihleNk18 reacted:

“Congratulations to you too sweetheart.”

@lwaaaa_x4o wrote:

“Oh, my love, congratulations, babe! Please can we link once you’re all settled.”

@Enhle30Ntwenhle said:

“Congrats babes, can't wait to post a similar tweet I'm currently job searching after my contract ended, really hoping for a fresh start in a completely different province.”

@babyphatish reacted:

“Congratulations beautiful you’re so deserving! I wish you all the best.”

@meza_mjj wrote:

“Would you look at that so proud of you friend.”

Source: Briefly News