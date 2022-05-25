A man took his shot when a beautiful woman posted a stunning selfie on social media, defending her look

Twitter user @destinyzee shared the situation, showing how the man went for the woman despite others downing her

While it was sweet what the man did, people are not sure he has what it takes to make her his wife, LOL

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A beautiful woman stood her ground on social media and radiated natural beauty that got her a marriage proposal. The good sis let the man know that she is ready and waiting for the cows to be brought over, LOL.

A woman made it clear that it is not going to be cheap to marry her, but a man still tried. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Online dating seems to be the new way of meeting your forever person. So, when a lady got a marriage proposal on Twitter, she hit the man up!

Twitter user @destinyzee shared the situation with her followers, showing the sweet and swift union that went down. A woman who like to shave her head made it clear that she ain’t going to change for anyone, and one man knew immediately that she was his wife.

While other men were not so sure about the woman’s look, this man was in there, ready with the lobolo negotiations. When you know, you know.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“ Yazini ne Goodnight.”

The people of Mzansi weigh in on the marital on goings that went down

While this was a lot to digest, people found it to be hella romantic. Finding someone who is sure about you even when everyone else seems to be against you, what more could you ask for, right?! However, some do not know if the man can live up to the lady’s expectations – she wants that money, honey!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Mfana_Mathuba said:

“And how far is he with the invitations??? I also would love to be invited.”

@TAbramhoff said:

@ARG_Mara said:

"Wrong time and place": Local man proposes at girl's father's funeral leaving Mzansi with a lot of questions

In other proposal news, Briefly News reported that a South African man went viral with a video of him proposing to his girlfriend. However, the venue was not the traditional scene of a proposal.

Instead of a romantic setting or special place that vibes with a heartfelt proposal, the man chose to bend the knee at his girlfriend's father's funeral.

The video has since gone viral with people asking a lot of questions about whether the funeral was the right time and place for the man to pop the questions.

Source: Briefly News