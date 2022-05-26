A gorgeous young woman felt extremely blessed to own a car, however, she knows it comes with responsibilities

Twitter user @nayjellie shared some stunning pics with her car, expressing how grateful she is for the blessing

Seeing the post, many were struck by the lady’s beauty and totally forgot about what she was trying to say

Standing in front of her stunning car, a young Mzansi babe spat some truth, reminding people that nice things do not come easy, nor do you get to keep them for free.

Everyone wants a home and a car, however, not many consider the responsibilities that follow such as maintenance, insurance and so forth. This honey has walked that road and knows it ain’t easy.

Twitter user @nayjellie shared a few pictures of herself next to and in, her car. Knowing the responsibilities that come with having the freedom of wheels, the good sis reminded people that nothing in life is for free.

“I feel that I’m very blessed. But with great blessings come great responsibility”

Social media users shower the stunner with love

The comment section was quickly filled with heart-warming comments letting the young woman know how beautiful she is. People totally missed the point of her post as they were consumed by her beauty.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@LetlelaPSoaree said:

“Hi, truly blessed and beautiful.”

@jayy_claire said:

“Ngl, the first frame is my absolute favourite you are so gorgeous girl.”

@Zamikhiya_Jiki said:

“Wow you look gorgeous girl. ”

@boyy_iv said:

Beautiful young woman buys new whip after having faced a week filled with heartbreaks, peeps applaud her

In related news, Briefly News reported that losing a parent is never easy! A young woman lost her father and while her world felt empty, she knew she needed to get up and keep on going.

While material items like cars will never replace a lost one, for this young lady it was the meaning behind the purchase that picked her up, not the car itself.

Taking to social media after a heavy week, @PhemiSegoe shared some pictures of her stunning new Kia whip. While she never thought she would be collecting her car without having her father there or at least be able to send him a pic, the strong young woman owned her achievement like she knew her father would have wanted her to.

