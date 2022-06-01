Saffas were in awe after a stunning woman posted cute snaps of herself in celebration of her 50th birthday

Many South Africans complimented the woman because of her youthful beauty and wished her well on her special day

Some netizens were even shocked that the woman is 50, with many asking if she isn’t perhaps a 20-something hun

The people of Mzansi were wowed after a gorgeous woman posted pretty pics of herself to celebrate her 50th birthday.

This South African woman is proving that Mzansi huns often get more and more beautiful with age.

Mzansi netizens went nuts for a beautiful young-looking 50-year-old woman posting cute snaps of herself on Twitter. Image: @marangdream/Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, shared the cute snaps, with many netizens admiring her great beauty. Along with the beautiful pics, @marangdream’s post was captioned:

“I’m 50 today. Happy birthday to me! Life is a beautiful gift! I am so very grateful for the blessings, the love, the grace and sweetness.”

Saffas struck by the hun’s youthful looks

Many tweeps complimented the stunning woman, commenting that she looks much young than 50. Some netizens even said that the woman looks like a hun who is 20-something.

@TumiZwane18 said:

“Happy Birthday Maraba, 50 never looked so good. Wishing you the best and all that us for you.”

@NolwaziNgubeni added:

“My first reaction, after reading this post was ‘50 where???’ Have a blessed birthday. To more life, joy in abundance and peace.”

@lulushezi wrote:

“In our culture we are told not to say elders lie. So, I'm going to say you have altered the truth. There is NO way you are 50. None! Happy birthday darling Marang. Enjoy an be blessed with 50 more trips around the sun.”

