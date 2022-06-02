A young female candidate attorney from Cape Town has taken to the socials to celebrate her very first appearance in court

Recent UWC graduate, Retshidisitswe Mokgobo said that she was very proud of herself for the brilliant achievement

Netizens congratulated the babe, expressing how delighted they were by her excellence as a young black woman

A young woman, who recently graduated from the University of the Western Cape (UWC), has posted on social media about the proud moment she made her first appearance in court.

The stunning babe gave online users some serious black girl magic vibes after she shared the amazing moment on LinkedIn.

A stunning young lawyer excitedly celebrated her first court appearance on social media. Image: Retshidisitswe Mokgobo/LinkedIn.

Retshidisitswe Mokgobo completed her studies in Law from UWC in March 2022 and has already bagged herself a job as a candidate attorney at a prestigious firm in Cape Town, called Smith Tabata Buchanan Boyes (STBB).

The beautiful woman’s LinkedIn post was captioned:

“I had my first Court appearance today. Very proud of myself!”

Mzansi netizens express their delight

Saffas were very excited about the young hun’s milestone and congratulated her on the memorable career moment, with some even complimenting her great beauty.

Seth Sabata Siyabule Booi said:

“Great job, hope you have an amazing experience. Ubumuhle.”

Tholakele Mrubata added:

“Well Done Tshidi! Here's to many more.”

Nkema Thapeli added:

“Congrats! How was the experience in short?”

Stunning woman lawyers up and Mzansi showers her with praises

In a similar story by Briefly News, a bright young lawyer took to Twitter to tell people that she had clinched her dream job and that she is living her dreams.

@NoluNdabezitha shared two beautiful photos of herself wearing her lawyer dress robes and Mzansi couldn't be happier, with peeps quick to congratulate her.

Some netizens also asked the stunner for career assistance, wanting to know if she could help them complete their articles.

The gorgeous hun previously opened up about working at Spur and Pick ‘n Pay before landing her dream job as a candidate attorney, with many admiring her humble, hardworking spirit. Sis has truly come a long way with her career through her perseverance!

