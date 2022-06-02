A lady got netizens’ attention with a Twitter post where she revealed that content creators get paid more than people with 9-to-5 jobs

She further disclosed how much her friend made recently and said the amount was barely taxed

South African users flocked in on the post to argue the point of tax while others said she should have kept the information to herself

A lady took to social media to share how content creators get paid more than 9--to 5 workers and caused quite a stir among netizens online.

A lady's post about what influencers can pocket in month caused a stir online. Image: @maryjaneexplore/Twitter

In a Twitter post shared as a screengrab by user @Sikhululekile_, the lady wrote:

“Content creators get paid more than most people with 9-5 jobs. My friend clocked R35 000 just this month. Mostly not taxed. I am manifesting more gigs.”

South African netizens flooded the post with their personal views on the post. While some argued that it was wrong that such payments weren’t taxed, others said the lady shouldn’t have revealed so much detail about her friend’s income.

Check out the post and the comments below:

@KoneM_

“I just paid SARS 4k because a company paid me years back and declared it but I didn’t. Worse I didn’t even chow the money. It was a favour for an ex and they needed to use my details. Lesson learned? SARS doesn’t forget and mojolo ke marago.”

@MizzMomoMagnet

“How is it not taxed because the company that paid you has to report everything? Sars may not pick it up initially, but eventually, it will catch up to you.”

@Kayise89

“Influencers are freelancers. Freelancers are always paid the gross amount. It is the freelancer's job to file and pay their own taxes.”

@Masedy_

“Not taxed? It would mean you not paying you as your should eish batho batlo tshwarisa ka SARS.”

SA YouTuber lands spot on Times Square 'Creator Class' billboard in New York

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is applauding the efforts of a local digital content creator whose hustle has made a mark on the world map. The YouTuber, Dennis Ngango, was among 135 creatives from around the globe who made it onto YouTube's Black Voices Creator Class of 2022.

The American online video sharing and social media platform owned by Google previously revealed a multi-year R1.5 billion fund devoted to boosting stories told by black creators online.

From performers and established professionals to gamers and fitness enthusiasts, the class features creative individuals from all walks of life. Dennis, alongside his two creator buddies, got the nod as one of the best in the space in South Africa for his YouTube channel, Defining, which boasts 155 000 subscribers.

