An apparent motivational quote had the people of South Africa admitting defeat after their eyes started involuntarily crying

Twitter user @Phislash shared a picture of a sweatshirt sporting a motivational quote which is apparently for women

After reading the quote more times than they could count, people accepted they did not possess the level of intelligence needed to comprehend this

Motivational quotes are meant to make you feel positive and ready to take on the day, but not this one. People spent more time than they would like to admit trying to figure out what was trying the be said on the front of a sweatshirt which claimed to have a motivational quote for women. It will end you!

Nowadays people love a good motivational quote. They are on fridge magnets, car bumper stickers, clothing… pretty much anything and everything! However, whoever approved the one which was printed onto this item of clothing clearly does not speak English or speaks an advanced English that none of us average folk understand.

Twitter user @Phislash shared a picture of the clothing item, sarcastically playing it cool like nothing was wrong just so he could warp the minds of others as he had clearly been wrecked by whatever this is. It is a lot.

“Motivation for ladies on the new month ”

The people of Mzansi take to the comment section in tears as they try make sense of this “nonsense”

No matter how many times, or in which order you read these words, they make ZERO sense! Some men thought maybe it was code that only women understood until they read the multiple comments from ladies who were just as confused.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Simgiven claimed to have cracked it, but did he really:

“Girls can (the) change ‘the’ world, Girl(s) is therefore (is) brave… Makes sense…. it’s poetry, playing with words! This is powerful ”

@2lee2mocha was defeated:

“I've been trying to comprehend this, my confusion is confused.”

@SIYA_VS ran out of options:

“I tried reading it in order, tried to follow the colors separately... Ithini lemotivation entlek ”

@_Chanteh’s mind was finished:

“I almost had a seizure.”

@TheRealest201 accepted it for what it is:

@nkanyi_so_ thought it was girl code:

