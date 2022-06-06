A Bachelor of Science graduate has taken to LinkedIn to share photos of herself before and after landing a job

In the ‘before’ snap, the young babe was crying and miserable, while the ‘after’ pic shows her smiling proudly in a lab coat

Netizens were happy for the woman and wished her well in the new job and the adventures that would likely come with it

Unemployment can have many young graduates feeling hopeless and miserable, especially after they spent years working to obtain the qualifications they cannot seem to find jobs with.

Nicole Malan, a young graduate who obtained an Honours degree in science from the University of Pretoria in 2021, recently took to social media to share before and after snaps of herself after she landed a job in line with her studies.

Nicole Malan, a young Bachelor of Science graduate, has taken to LinkedIn to share the exciting news of bagging a permanent job. Image: Nicole Malan/LinkedIn

In the LinkedIn post, the Pretoria-based babe expressed how disheartened she felt after receiving several rejections from recruiters and encouraged young people to never lose hope in their search for employment.

In the ‘before’ photo, Nicole can be seen crying and clearly looking miserable, with the ‘after’ snap showing her proudly smiling in a lab coat.

“From countless rejection emails, facing unemployment, feeling disheartened and losing hope by the hour, to signing my contract today into becoming a permanent employee. Never lose hope, the right people will see you,” she says.

The young woman now holds a permanent position in the field of histology at Gauteng-based company, Ampath Laboratories.

Netizens wish the young science graduate well

LinkedIn users were super proud of the young lady and congratulated her on the new job. Some young netizens also commented that they are still trying to find employment, noting that they are currently experiencing the woes of unemployment.

Vergie Geldart said:

“So #Happy #Happy 4 u, gives hope to many THAT is just hopeless. All the BEST.”

Adi Barnard added:

“Ampath Laboratories is probably the most employee-focused and supportive organisation in the whole of South Africa, as my sister Rozelle Van den Heever worked for them for more than two decades before emigrating to the UK. You are fortunate and will prosper.”

Gomolemo Motlhabane wrote:

“Currently experiencing what you were experiencing before signing your permanent contract, unemployment is very difficult.”

