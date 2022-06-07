A US woman has landed a second interview at a company after applying for a job by mistake

The woman hilariously took to LinkedIn, detailing how she clicked the application button by accident, having no intention of applying for the job because she thought she was underqualified

Netizens were quick to react and congratulated the lady on the happy mistake that could land her the job of her dreams

A woman has taken to social media to share a hilarious and inspiring story about how she accidentally applied for a job and has now made it to the second round of interviews with the company.

The stunned California-based lady posted on LinkedIn about the amazing news of being considered for a job that she thought she was majorly underqualified for.

A Californian woman was surprised after scoring an interview for a job she accidentally applied for. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image.

Talia Davis has predominantly worked in retail and social media marketing and said in her post that when she came across the job online, it seemed super interesting and completely out of her league.

“I applied for a job on accident. I took one look at the job description and said, ‘There is no way I'd have a chance at that, cool job though’, and moved on,” she explained.

“What I didn't realise, however, was that the site where I came across this listing has a ‘one-click apply’ button that is riiiiight next to the back button, so, I didn't click back - I had clicked apply,” she added.

The woman said she was shocked to find an email in her inbox 45 minutes later from the recruiter, who said they were hella impressed with her resume and wanted to have a telephonic interview.

“Long story kinda shorter, I am now in the second interview round for the job I thought I was wildly unqualified for, and applied for utterly by mistake. I had counted myself out of a great opportunity for literally no reason,” she added.

Talia encourages people to believe in themselves

The young woman wants to encourage people to be brave enough to apply for jobs and take chances, even if they might be massively underqualified or unprepared for the roles.

“On this Monday, remember to believe in yourself, to take chances, and to not sell yourself short. No matter what happens with the position, I needed this lesson from the universe to stop doubting myself and my abilities,” she added.

Netizens say the job application was no “accident”

Many netizens commented on Talia’s post congratulating her, with others saying that it was her destiny to be chosen for the interview.

Sofia Bågenholm said:

“You’ll probably get the job! Never self-reject.”

Mihaela Anca added:

“The Universe has your back!!”

Erin Wigginton wrote:

“Way. To. Go!!! There are NO ACCIDENTS!! And I'm so glad you're treating this as a win even if you don't land the job!!”

