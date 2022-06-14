A South African woman took to social media to reveal how she chose to celebrate her 30th birthday in a big way

Gugu Mkhabela posted a video of herself collecting her brand new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership

Saffas are inspired by the clip, which shows her revealing the gorgeous vehicle and her two children, who went along for the ride

A beautiful mother of two had Saffas in awe after taking to social media to share how she treated herself for her 30th birthday.

Gugu Mkhabela (@gugu_p) posted a video of her at a Mercedes-Benz car dealership as she collected her brand news German machine along with her two adorable tots.

Saffas were left inspired after a woman bought a German machine for her 30th. Image: @gugu_p/Twitter

In the captivating clip, Gugu is seen rocking a red dress as she reveals the black, stylish vehicle with much excitement. She is seen driving out of the dealership before the video ends.

“Hello 30!! A Beauty and her beast,” the tweet was captioned.

Several inspired South African online users flooded the post with congratulatory messages for the birthday queen.

@ZibaPwesh reacted:

“Congratulations, what a beast, also kudos on the song choice #RIPDukesoul.”

@Motsumi_Mellow replied:

“Dasss right nazooo maan yerrrrr❤️”

@ModisakengMusa said:

“This is such a powerful moment.”

@EconomicsMoghel commented:

“Congratulations on your new car Gugu.”

@KokiReloaded wrote:

“Congratulations, this is absolutely stunning.”

@_Boiits responded:

"This was so amazing to watch. Congratulations."

Attorney buys herself a whole Mercedes Benz AMG

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi peeps were left both impressed and inspired after the fruits of a hardworking woman’s labour.

A social media post revealing her purchase of a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG was shared on Instagram by car sales rep, @mpumsltd. The post, which featured stunning images and videos of the woman collecting her car from the dealership, was captioned:

“Congratulations to Ms I Tshayisa on your brand new Mercedes-Benz C200 edition 6 AMG line. Wishing you the best or nothing @ingatshayisa.”

