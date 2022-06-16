Getting a new car had one beaut of a Mzansi babe beaming on social media as she shared the awesome news

Twitter user @TheLioness_R shared pictures of herself standing next to her brand new car, and she looked great

People showered her with praise, giving the new car owner some much-needed tips on taking on the road

A boujee babe got herself a brand new whip and she couldn’t have been more excited. Getting her own wheels meant freedom that the good sis had been longing for.

Twitter user @TheLioness_R shared pictures of herself standing next to her brand new car, and she looked great.

Source: Twitter

Cars come with a lot of responsibility, but that does not worry the babe. She is ready for the traffic, oil changes and even the heart-dropping petrol price.

Twitter user @TheLioness_R took to social media to share some cute pictures of her new car. The good sis looked like a total flame, complimenting her new baby just perfectly.

“See you in traffic my loves❤️”

Social media users shower the lovely lady with messages of congratulations

Mzansi peeps congratulated the stunner on her new wheels and wished her many happy and safe adventures. Some even tried to get a date with the proud car owner, LOL.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@selina_m85 said:

“Congratulations... don’t forget to pass left and keep right plus don’t move for BMW drivers ku fast lane”

@West_Kal_ said:

“I have a khweshen. Will you be able to sleep tonight? Or you'll be going in and and out of the house just to look at your new-born ”

@Lowlife53166712 said:

“Don’t forget to add "Voetsek nawe Msoon" on your vocab. It comes very handy on the road.”

@marcusanesu said:

Beautiful young woman buys new whip after having faced a week filled with heartbreaks, peeps applaud her

In other new whip news, Briefly News reported that losing a parent is never easy! A young woman lost her father and while her world felt empty, she knew she needed to get up and keep on going.

While material items like cars will never replace a lost one, for this young lady it was the meaning behind the purchase that picked her up, not the car itself.

Taking to social media after a heavy week, @PhemiSegoe shared some pictures of her stunning new Kia whip. While she never thought she would be collecting her car without having her father there or at least be able to send him a pic, the strong young woman owned her achievement like she knew her father would have wanted her to.

