A mom-of-two has South Africans inspired with her charitable endeavours, with the woman regularly feeding the hungry in her local community

The Limpopo-based lady feeds needy people in Thohoyandou and recently prepared 142 meals for those in need

Mzansi is hella inspired by this good Samaritan, with netizens commenting on a post shared on social media, thanking her for the excellent work she’s doing

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Everyone needs a warm plate of food, especially in winter, with the rain and cold weather often unforgiving to those in need.

A charitable lady from Limpopo, who feeds the needy in her local neighbourhood, has moved Mzansi with her warm heart.

Fulufhelo Ndifuna Manngo recently fed 142 hungry people in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Image: Fulufhelo Ndifuna Manngo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Facebook user, Fulufhelo Ndifuna Manngo sent social media ablaze after sharing snaps of herself preparing meals for many hungry and grateful tummies in Thohoyandou, a Limpopo town.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Recently, the mom-of-two fed a whopping 142 hungry people, with Fulufhelo also involved in other charitable work by distributing toiletries to ladies who are in need in her community.

Saffas stunned by the good Samaritan’s selfless work

South Africans felt inspired by the caring woman, with Mzansi netizens commenting on a post shared by Briefly News to thank Fulufhelo for her good work.

One social media user noted that the woman spearheads many initiatives and even helps young women start their own businesses.

Take a look at some of the top comments:

Tello Patric Maloisane said:

“We need more people like her in our country, may God protect her and may she be blessed.”

Mpho Nelufule added:

“Not only the hungry, she is also helping young unemployed women to start small businesses. This woman is what we need as a country, if only there were 100 people like her, SA would be a different country. May the almighty God richly bless her.”

EMmeline De wrote:

“Blessings to you, and thank you. You are special.”

BI Phakathi blesses homeless man with R1 200 after he offered his only bread without hesitation in video

In a similarly inspiring story by Briefly News, a video of popular do-gooder BI Phakathi blessing a homeless man with money has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, the man is seen sitting on a bank as Phakathi approaches him asking for bread which he gladly offers. The man’s genuine response inspired the philanthropist to shower him with several R200 banknotes and make his day.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News