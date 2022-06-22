A gorgeous mother was majorly stoked after bagging her first lux car, with the excited woman taking to social media to celebrate the achievement

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Nxavo Mukwevho said she was lost for words, noting that obtaining the new wheels felt like a dream come true

Mzansi netizens were incredibly excited for the young mom-of-three and congratulated her on the major achievement

Landing a new ride you’ve worked super hard for is no small achievement, especially at a young age, with many youngsters viewing a car as their key to independence.

One beautiful mom took to social media to share her excitement about bagging her first whip, with the lady saying that it felt like a dream to officially be a car owner.

Nxavo Mukwevho was on cloud nine with her new car. Image: NXAVO MUKWEVHO/LinkedIn and up_close_with_nxavo/Instagram.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Nxavo Mukwevho had a huge smile on her face as she basked in the memorable moment.

The beautiful mother-of-three could not contain her joy, with the caption of her post reading:

“Bought my first car. It still feels like a dream. I am blessed beyond measure and this is the first of many.”

Saffas share the young woman’s delight

LinkedIn users were thrilled about the young mom’s achievement and flooded the comment section with well wishes.

Have a look at some of the top reactions:

Margaridas Delights said:

“Congratulations and many happy and safe miles for you in your new baby!”

Thembisile Gwebu added:

“Congratulations love, well deserved.”

Manana Mompati wrote:

“Congratulations dear sis.”

